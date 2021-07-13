Compound Price Hits $399.34 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $399.34 or 0.01229677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $195.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,352,045 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

