Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of CSVI stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Services has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

