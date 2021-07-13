Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 65,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,012,450 shares.The stock last traded at $34.73 and had previously closed at $35.93.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

