Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Major Shareholder Developments Ltd Peer Sells 262,003 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 262,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $38,121,436.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CNXC opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $166.28.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

