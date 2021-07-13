Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,182 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Brunswick makes up approximately 0.6% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.44. 5,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

