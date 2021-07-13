Connacht Asset Management LP Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 39,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,149. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

