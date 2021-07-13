Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases 1,835 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

EEFT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.32. 1,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.