Connacht Asset Management LP Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Jr. Majoros sold 432,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $15,626,573.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.