Connacht Asset Management LP Takes Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Connacht Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of RealNetworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

RNWK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.46.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

