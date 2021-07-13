ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of COP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. 271,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,832. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of -398.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

