Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $226.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.