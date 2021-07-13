Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

