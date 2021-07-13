Contrasting Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) & Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.72% -69.42% Genprex N/A -58.58% -57.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genprex has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Genprex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$17.94 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats Genprex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gastroparesis; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. It has a license agreement with Akashi Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize PCS100, an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drug. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. The company works with institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes. The company also offers ONCOPREX, a nanoparticle delivery system. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

