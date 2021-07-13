Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head to Head Analysis

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.19 -$267.61 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.71 $97.06 million $4.20 17.80

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -7.99% -19.50% -4.63% Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cooper-Standard and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Cooper-Standard on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

