Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Copart were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $140.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

