CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $162,240,000.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

