Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,485 shares of company stock valued at $49,797,550. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.