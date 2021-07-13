Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 558,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

