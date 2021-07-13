Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $314.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

