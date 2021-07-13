Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

