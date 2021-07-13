Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

