Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 138,952 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $7,556,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $6,641,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.