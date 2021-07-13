Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,080 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 1.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth about $24,010,000. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,344. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

