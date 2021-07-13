Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Medallion Financial worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley upped their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MFIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

