Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMTX shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday.

NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,929. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

