Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 49,455 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth about $14,969,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,967. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

