Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.94. 662,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,206. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

