Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.