Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Shares of NYSE:COUP traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $264.29. 742,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,418. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $340,886.00. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,933,131.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

