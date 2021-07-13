Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

