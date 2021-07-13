Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,053. Covestro has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

