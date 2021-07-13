Credit Agricole S A Buys 39,925 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 876.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $18,327,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $4,705,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.