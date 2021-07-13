Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $4,014,925. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.29. 69,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

