Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $681,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $6,298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE COP traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

