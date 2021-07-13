Credit Agricole S A Invests $3.43 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 103,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,369. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 569.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

