Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.