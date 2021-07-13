Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,066 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.45% of Qudian worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 622,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

NYSE QD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.