Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.40% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

