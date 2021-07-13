Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,602 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

