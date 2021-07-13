Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,709 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Mueller Industries worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

