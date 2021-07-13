Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock remained flat at $$45.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

