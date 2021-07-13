Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Criteo worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

