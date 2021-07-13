Critical Contrast: The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Revolve Group alerts:

This table compares Revolve Group and The Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.93 $56.79 million $0.70 102.63 The Honest $300.52 million 4.34 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 The Honest 0 3 5 0 2.63

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.01%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $18.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Given The Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Honest is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group beats The Honest on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.