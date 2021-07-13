CryptoFlow One Day Volume Reaches $641.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $452,765.86 and $641.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00114431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00158369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,765.20 or 0.99971319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00956747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

