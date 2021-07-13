Crypton Reaches Market Cap of $549,458.99 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Crypton has a market cap of $549,458.99 and $506.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,108,457 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.