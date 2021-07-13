Css LLC Il Has $3.33 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 313.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after buying an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,303. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.