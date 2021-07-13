Css LLC Il Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.