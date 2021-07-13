Css LLC Il Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 514,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,316. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

