Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

