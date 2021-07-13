CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Hits $31,640.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. CVCoin has a market cap of $7.80 million and $31,640.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.